Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the Religious Attaché at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Indonesia, organized a scientific symposium at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, as part of a series of programs launched by the attaché in cooperation with the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs.

This comes within the Ministry's efforts to clarify the true image of islam which includes disseminating moderation and peaceful coexistence among all peoples worldwide.