Ministry Of Sport Field Monitoring & Crowd Center Ready For Pilgrims In Mina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Ministry of Sport Field Monitoring & Crowd Center Ready for pilgrims in Mina

Mina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Sport, in partnership with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, has readied the field monitoring and crowd movement center in preparation for receiving pilgrims in Mina .

The Ministry of Sport supports this effort through three centers: Al-Rabwah, which is the main, Wadi Muhassar, and Center 120 Al-Muaisim.

Recently, participants did field survey training, studied crowd management, and were introduced to the service centers that contribute to guiding pilgrims from Mina according to specific routes and schedules, enabling them to perform their rituals easily.

