Ministry Of Sports Signs MoU With Portuguese Presidency Of The Council Of Ministers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 07:21 PM
Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim, on behalf of the minister of sports, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Portugal.
Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim, on behalf of the minister of sports, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Portugal.
The MoU, signed on the sidelines of meetings of the Saudi-Portuguese Joint Committee aims to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences in the sports sector.