Ministry of Sports signs MoU with Portuguese Presidency of the Council of ministers

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim, on behalf of the minister of sports, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Portugal.

The MoU, signed on the sidelines of meetings of the Saudi-Portuguese Joint Committee aims to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences in the sports sector.