Ministry Of Sports Signs MoU With Portuguese Presidency Of The Council Of Ministers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Ministry of Sports signs MoU with Portuguese Presidency of the Council of ministers

Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim, on behalf of the minister of sports, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Portugal.

Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim, on behalf of the minister of sports, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Portugal.

The MoU, signed on the sidelines of meetings of the Saudi-Portuguese Joint Committee aims to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences in the sports sector.

The MoU, signed on the sidelines of meetings of the Saudi-Portuguese Joint Committee aims to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences in the sports sector.

