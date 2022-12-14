UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Tourism Takes Part At 25th Arab Ministerial Council

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 07:33 PM

The Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia took part here today at 25th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, which was presided over by Nayef Al-Fayez, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of the Kingdom of Jordan.

The meeting covered a number of topics on the Ministerial Council's agenda that would strengthen Arab cooperation in the tourism sector and increase the level of cooperation in the fields related to this crucial and significant industry, such as assisting the Palestinian economy in the tourism sector and raising the standard of tourism education and training as well as launching initiatives to train Arab human cadres.

During the meeting, topics included fostering inter-Arab cooperation in the tourism sector and boosting Arab tourists' self-assurance were discussed. The choice of "Doha" as the Arab tourism capital for the year 2023 was agreed during this session.

