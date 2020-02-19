Ministry of Transport in Russia asked to ban commuters from watching something on or listening to their devices without earphones on public transportation

This Wednesday, we discuss ways to improve public transport, a new energy source, an antique samovar, new guidelines on confidential information in the military, an e-commerce business spreading its wings and coronavirus-caused commotion in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) This Wednesday, we discuss ways to improve public transport, a new energy source, an antique samovar, new guidelines on confidential information in the military, an e-commerce business spreading its wings and coronavirus-caused commotion in St. Petersburg.

Etiquette experts have asked the Ministry of Transport to ban commuters from watching something on or listening to their devices without earphones on public transportation.

The association of experts on business ethics and etiquette has carried out a survey among 1,000 Moscow residents who use public transportation daily. The study showed that 94 percent intensely disliked it when someone listened to music or watched videos without earphones. Of these respondents, 13 percent said they were ready to use force to resolve the issue.

According to the association's president, Albina Kholgova, this initiative would help avoid "all kinds of conflicts."

Russian scientists from Kaliningrad and Moscow have proposed a new cheap material as a catalyst for obtaining hydrogen from water, which could help in developing hydrogen fuel.

Hydrogen is considered one of the most promising alternative energy sources, but traditional catalysts such as platinum or molybdenum are expensive, which makes the production of energy expensive as well.

According to Alexander Goikhman, the head of the science center at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, molybdenum disulfide is cheaper and more effective than molybdenum.

The scientists were able to obtain the disulfide that fits the role of catalyst the best. In addition, they have determined that the catalyst is best used in the form of a thin film placed over a glassy carbon electrode.

An antique samovar (traditional Russian kettle) made in Tula in the beginning of the 20th century was stopped at a customs checkpoint on the Russian-Chinese border. Experts determined that the old-fashioned water boiler was made between 1906 and 1913 at the Kapyrzin factory, known in its time for being one of the best producers of samovars.

The seized samovar, which is in good condition, partly due to restoration, will be transferred to the museum of the history of the Russian Far East.

SENSITIVE INFORMATION IN THE MILITARY

The Defense Ministry has prepared a draft law that will ban soldiers from disclosing their locations or any other sensitive information to the media or on the internet. Under the new law, the use of a phone while on duty would be considered a serious breach of discipline and could even result in discharge.

Soldiers will also be forbidden from sharing certain information about themselves, other military personnel, and their families.

According to Oleg Zherdeev, a legal expert, this is the first time that punishment for soldiers disclosing sensitive information has been outlined in detail.

RUSSIAN E-RETAILER IN TALKS WITH FRANCE, GERMANY

Russian e-retailer Wildberries is looking to expand its presence to France and Germany, the company's press service told Sputnik. The Russian Trade Ministry is involved in the relevant negotiations, with Trade Minister Denis Manturov telling reports on Tuesday that a logistics hub in Germany would be an interesting possibility.

Wildberries launched an online marketplace in Poland in January and is planning to open another one in Slovakia, equipped with pick up points with fitting rooms and distribution hubs.

The company is also present in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. It made 223.5 billion rubles ($3 billion) in revenue in 2019.

CORONAVIRUS SUSPICIONS IN RUSSIA'S SECOND CITY

The senior medical officer at St. Petersburg's Botkin Hospital, Aleksey Yakovlev, was fired on Wednesday, soon after it was reported that four patients thought to be infected with coronavirus had escaped from the hospital.

The city's healthcare committee told Sputnik of Yakovlev's dismissal but declined to comment further on the matter. Yakovlev had been the hospital's chief physician since 1994.

Two of the patients eventually returned to the hospital. With regard to the two still at large, a court in St. Petersburg ruled that one, Alla Ilyina, was to take a mandatory test for coronavirus, while the other, Anna Rybakova, failed to show up for her hearing on Wednesday.