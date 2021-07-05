UrduPoint.com
Mink, Moscow Finalize Technical Aspects Of Union Programs - Belarusian Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Mink, Moscow Finalize Technical Aspects of Union Programs - Belarusian Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The entire package of union reforms between Belarus and Russia will be ready in the near future, as the sides are currently negotiating technical details, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has said.

"Basically, we are talking about finalizing technical details.

I remain in close contact with my colleague, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin. Deputy prime ministers are also actively working [on the issue] ... And we are sure that the entire package of union programs will be formed in the remaining months," Golovchenko said in an interview with the Belarus 1 broadcaster, which was aired on Sunday.

