Minks Transfer COVID Immunity to Offspring After Carnivac Shot Vaccination - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Minks which received the Russian vaccines in January have transferred the immunity to COVID-19 to their kits, a Russian agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, said Friday.

Rosselkhoznadzor reported, citing an official from the Federal Centre For Animal Health, that "minks which were vaccinated with the first Carnivac-Covvaccine, gave their COVID-19 immunity to their newborn offspring."

The official, Tatiana Galkina, told an agricultural exhibition in Moscow that this transferred immunity was discovered in the mink kits vaccinated in January 2021.

Russia's Carnivac-Cov vaccine was registered on March 31, and is the only vaccine against coronavirus for animals.

Minks have suffered particularly harsh consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, Denmark announced mass culling of all minks in the country up to 17 million because a COVID-19 strain was detected in some species. At the time, there were concerns about humans catching the coronavirus from minks.