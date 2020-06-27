UrduPoint.com
Minneapolis Advances Measure To Dismantle Police Department - City Council

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The Minneapolis City Council said in a press release on Friday that it has advanced a measure to dismantle its police department and create a new security force.

"The City Council voted today to advance a proposed ballot measure that would ask Minneapolis voters to amend the city charter to create a new Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention and remove the Police Department as a charter department," the release said.

The Minneapolis Charter Commission and the City Council's Policy and Government Oversight Committee will discuss the measure on July 8 and 9, respectively, the release said.

The Minneapolis Charter Commission will have 60 days to complete a review of the measure and submit recommendations to the City Council.

If the measure is approved by voters in November, the changes would become effective May 1, 2021, the release said.

On May 25, African American man George Floyd died in police custody after being arrested by Minneapolis police. The incident sparked protests - and riots - against police brutality throughout the United States and demands for policing reforms.

