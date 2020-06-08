UrduPoint.com
Minneapolis City Council Members Tell Residents They Will Dismantle Police Department

Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:20 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Minneapolis City Council plans to disband the city's police department but it needs the support of the population, Council Member Jeremiah Ellison said.

"This Council is going to dismantle this police department," Ellison, son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, said at a Sunday meeting with Minneapolis residents in a city park. He added that this effort needed the support of the population in order to bring results.

Eight of the 13 council members presented a joint statement to Minneapolis residents on Sunday.

On Saturday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that he was against abolishing the city police department despite anti-racism protesters demanding to redirect funds to other community-led safety measures. The mayor was booed by protesters who called on him to "go home." At the same time, Frey told demonstrators that he supported a "massive structural reform" of the police force.

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender has expressed support for Ellison's idea to disband the police department.

On May 25, George Floyd, an African-American man, died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired in connection with the incident. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree and third-degree murder and manslaughter while the other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The death of George Floyd has sparked major protests across the United States and in other countries. National Guard forces were mobilized in various US cities and police have had to use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators who protested in violation of curfews and clashed with law enforcement officers.

