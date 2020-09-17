Minneapolis Council Demands Police Fight Crime After Pledging to Scrap Them - Reports

The Minneapolis City Council has complained that the police are not combating rising crime in the city three months after it called for the entire force to be scrapped, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Minneapolis City Council has complained that the police are not combating rising crime in the city three months after it called for the entire force to be scrapped, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported on Thursday.

In June, a majority on the City Council voted to abolish the police force after protests - and riots - ensued following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody.

However, now Council President Lisa Bender says her constituents are complaining that the police are not enforcing the laws as violence and killings in the city soar to record levels.

The Minneapolis City Council pressed Police Chief Medaria Arradondo for a plan to address crime in their wards in the most forceful questioning of him yet, the report said.

Arradondo called Bender's concerns troubling to hear and urged the members of the City Council to make compromises regarding their previous statements in the interests of public safety, the report added.

Some 382 people have been shot in Minneapolis so far this year, the highest number in 15 years and 59 homicides have been recorded so far, double the annual average calculated back to 2015, according to the report.