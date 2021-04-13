Minneapolis Mayor Declares Curfew, State of Emergency After Police Killing of Black Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, in a briefing on Monday declared a state of emergency and a curfew from at 7 p.m. (00:00 GMT) on Monday until 6 a.m. after the fatal incident with Daunte Wright led to violence the previous night.

"We must see peace tonight. And as of this afternoon, I have declared a state of emergency in the city of Minneapolis and we are following that up with a curfew that will begin at 7 p.m. tonight and will go until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning," Frey said.