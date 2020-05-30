UrduPoint.com
Minneapolis Mayor Imposes Curfew Amid Ongoing Unrest - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has imposed a curfew in the city amid ongoing unrest following the death of African American man George Floyd while being arrested by police, the City Clerk's Office said in a statement.

"Mayor Frey has issued Emergency Regulation No. 2020-2-1 which imposes a curfew throughout the City of Minneapolis beginning at 8:00 p.m. tonight (Friday, May 29) and extends through the weekend," the City Clerk's Office said via Twitter on Friday.

