Minneapolis Mayor Suggests Police Officer Derek Chauvin Be Charged in Death of Black Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during a press conference that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin should be charged for the death of African American man George Floyd, who died shortly after being arrested.

A video of Monday's arrest shows the white police officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for several minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until he becomes unresponsive.

"I'm calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to act on the evidence before him, I'm calling on him to charge the arresting officer in this case," Frey said on Wednesday.

Frey said Floyd, his family and the African American community deserve justice.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Donald Trump described the incident as a "sad event" and said he will receive a full report about the incident on Thursday.

On Monday night, the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said in a press release that Floyd was taken to a local hospital after the arrest and died shortly thereafter.

The MPD said police officers reported to a call of "forgery in progress" and found Floyd sitting on top of a car and appearing to be under the influence. The release said Floyd physically resisted officers when they handcuffed him, noting that he appeared to be suffering from medical distress.

The FBI is investigating the incident and four police officers involved in the arrest have been terminated.