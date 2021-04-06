WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) chief Medaria Arradondo testified in court that former officer Derek Chauvin's actions were not mandated by any policies in the department when he apprehended George Floyd prior to his death.

"Clearly, when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive - and even motionless - to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is set by policy, is not part of our training and is certainly not part of our ethics or values," Arradondo said on Monday.

Arradondo agreed when asked in the court whether Chauvin had violated any MPD policies by not rendering help to George Floyd.

Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's neck during the arrest prior to him dying and is charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. If found guilty Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison. All officers, including Chauvin, involved in Floyd's arrest were fired by Arradondo within 24 hours.