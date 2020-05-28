Minneapolis Police Chief Urges End to Riots, Says Peaceful Protests Allowed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a press conference on Thursday that peaceful demonstrations over the death of resident George Floyd while in police custody are allowed, but urged an end to violent riots that rocked the city overnight.

"We want to continue to make sure that our community can come and gather in spaces to, again, to heal, to grieve in honor certainly of Mr. Floyd, but I cannot allow criminal acts to occur and threaten the safety and compound the trauma that already exists," Arradondo said.

Arradondo said a core group of protesters caused the violent riots, but also noted the police has intelligence that many of the people involved were not from Minneapolis.

Several police officers were injured during the riots, but none suffered significant injuries, Arradondo added.

Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel said there were 16 structural fires reported overnight, but no firefighters or civilians were injured.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during the press conference they have asked the state of Minnesota government for assistance to keep the peace in Minneapolis.

Frey said protecting assets like grocery stores, banks and pharmacies is crucial during the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

Protests and later on riots broke out after a video of Monday's arrest of Floyd, an African American, went viral. The footage shows a white police officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for several minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the four police officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been fired and called for the officer that pressed on Floyd's neck to be placed in custody.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump ordered the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate the incident, adding that justice will be served.