Minneapolis Police Department Buys 'Not-Reaching Pouches' to Reduce Deadly Traffic Stops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Minneapolis Police Department said they have purchased not-reaching pouches to help reduce the number of deadly police encounters during traffic stops.

"We recently purchased some Not-Reaching Pouches to help reduce deadly force encounters between law enforcement and citizens during traffic stops. The pouches store a driver's license, and insurance card in plain sight in the vehicle on an air vent or other visible location," the Minneapolis Police Department said via Twitter.

The police department said in another statement on Twitter that they want to make it easier for law enforcement officers to see when drivers are reaching for their documents.

The announcement comes after several high-profile, deadly police encounters in Minneapolis took place in the past couple of years, including the cases of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.

Derek Chauvin along with the three other former-Minneapolis police officers are currently in Federal court facing civil rights violation charges. The three officers are trying to sever their cases from Chauvin's, who has already been convicted on state criminal charges for his role in Floyd's death.

Earlier in September, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added a first-degree manslaughter charge to the case against former police officer Kimberly Potter who shot and killed Wright after recklessly handling a firearm that she mistook for a taser during a traffic stop.