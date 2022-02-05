UrduPoint.com

Minneapolis Police Department Releases Body Camera Footage Of Recent Shooting Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Minneapolis Police Department Releases Body Camera Footage of Recent Shooting Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Minneapolis Police Department on Friday released body camera footage showing officers shoot and kill 22-year old black man Amir Locke while executing a warrant at an apartment.

The body camera footage shows a Minneapolis Police Swat team gaining and announcing entry into an apartment where Locke was laying on a couch before purportedly pointing a handgun in the officers' direction. An officer in response returned fire, hitting and ultimately killing Locke.

"On February 2, 2022 at approximately 6:48am, the Minneapolis Police SWAT team, in Minneapolis Police Department uniforms, marked external ballistic vests, and tactical gear executed a warrant for the Saint Paul Police Department Homicide unit," the Minneapolis Police Department said in a public information report.

"Approximately nine seconds into the entry, officers encountered a male who was armed with a handgun pointed in the direction of the officers. An officer fired his duty weapon and the adult male suspect was struck."

The police officers immediately provided Locke with first aid while he awaited transport to a local hospital, where he later died, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an independent investigation into the incident, the department added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Swat Died Man Male Minneapolis February Criminals Weapon

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

6 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

8 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

9 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>