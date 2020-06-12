UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minneapolis Police Officers Condemn In Open Letter Derek Chauvin For Killing George Floyd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

Minneapolis Police Officers Condemn in Open Letter Derek Chauvin for Killing George Floyd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) A group of Minneapolis police officers have published an open letter to condemn former colleague Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing African American man George Floyd.

"We wholeheartedly condemn Derek Chauvin. We Are With You in the denouncement of Derek Chauvin's actions on Memorial Day, 2020. Like us, Derek Chauvin took an oath to hold the sanctity of life most precious. Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are," the open letter said on Thursday, as quoted by the Star Tribune newspaper.

The police officers expressed a wish to work with people to restore their trust.

On May 25, Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody. A video of the arrest showed Chauvin - a white police officer - pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe.

The incident caused a public outcry, sparking mass protests against racism and police violence.

Related Topics

Police Died Man George Minneapolis May 2020

Recent Stories

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

7 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

7 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

7 hours ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

7 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.