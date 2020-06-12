Minneapolis Police Officers Condemn in Open Letter Derek Chauvin for Killing George Floyd

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) A group of Minneapolis police officers have published an open letter to condemn former colleague Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing African American man George Floyd.

"We wholeheartedly condemn Derek Chauvin. We Are With You in the denouncement of Derek Chauvin's actions on Memorial Day, 2020. Like us, Derek Chauvin took an oath to hold the sanctity of life most precious. Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are," the open letter said on Thursday, as quoted by the Star Tribune newspaper.

The police officers expressed a wish to work with people to restore their trust.

On May 25, Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody. A video of the arrest showed Chauvin - a white police officer - pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe.

The incident caused a public outcry, sparking mass protests against racism and police violence.