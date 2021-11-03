UrduPoint.com

Minneapolis Referendum Not To Defund, Dismantle Police Department If Passed - Activist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) A referendum to change the Minneapolis Police Department to the Department of Public Safety, voted on by the city's residents on Tuesday, will not defund or dismantle the police, referendum activist Erika Thorne told Sputnik.

"Despite what many people have said, this is not about defunding the police. It's not about dismantling the police. It's about putting the police in a more proper position to respond when we do need people with guns for a situation," Thorne said.

Minneapolis residents are voting in a referendum to change the existing police department to the Department of Public Safety, which would combine social and medical workers with peace officers to take a comprehensive public health approach to safety. The measure will need support from 51% of the Minneapolis residents in order to pass.

Thorne said some situations involving the homeless, drug addicts and those in mental health crises do not require people with guns to respond.

Rather, they require trained professionals who can guide the individuals to safer places to recover, Thorne added.

The organizational culture of the police department is also racist and targets people of color, including indigenous people and recent East African immigrants to the city, Thorne said.

Minneapolis has been the epicenter of protests following the killing of George Floyd, a 47-year old black man, by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the death of Floyd.

Some police reforms called for by residents of Minneapolis have been implemented over the last several years, Thorne said. These include calls for body cameras on officers and de-escalation training. However, it's hard to find out what has actually been implemented, Thorne added.

