Minneapolis Residents Vote Against Abolishing Police Department - Preliminary Results

MINNEAPOLIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The residents of Minneapolis have voted against the proposal to get rid of the city police department, according to the preliminary results of the referendum on the issue.

The city has voted on whether or not to replace the police department with the Department of Public Safety, which would combine social and medical workers with peace officers to take a comprehensive public health approach to safety.

Per the information from 96 out of 136 polling stations, 58.41% of the voters have rejected the initiative while 41.59% supported it.