Minneapolis To Pay George Floyd's Family $27Mln To Settle Legal Battle - City Council

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Minneapolis to Pay George Floyd's Family $27Mln to Settle Legal Battle - City Council

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The city of Minneapolis has agreed to to pay $27 million to the family of George Floyd to settle legal proceedings over his death in police custody, the city council said on Friday.

"The City has reached a settlement in the civil lawsuit filed by Floyd's family against the City of Minneapolis.

The City Council unanimously voted today to approve the settlement in an action that will be signed by Mayor Frey. The settlement is $27 million, which includes a $500,000 contribution from the George Floyd family to the community at 38th and Chicago," the city council said in a statement.

More Stories From World

