WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The city of Minneapolis has agreed to to pay $27 million to the family of George Floyd to settle legal proceedings over his death in police custody, the city council said on Friday.

"The City has reached a settlement in the civil lawsuit filed by Floyd's family against the City of Minneapolis.

The City Council unanimously voted today to approve the settlement in an action that will be signed by Mayor Frey. The settlement is $27 million, which includes a $500,000 contribution from the George Floyd family to the community at 38th and Chicago," the city council said in a statement.