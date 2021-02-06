WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The Minnesota National Guard has been activated to ensure public safety during the upcoming trials in Minneapolis of former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, the governor's office said in a news release.

"Governor Tim Walz today issued Executive Order 21-06, authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to provide public safety assistance to Minneapolis and Saint Paul during the upcoming trials of the former officers involved in the death of George Floyd," the release said on Friday evening.

Members of the National Guard will be visible and available as needed as public interest increases surrounding the trials, the release explained.

"There are some public safety events for which you cannot plan, and there are some for which you can.

The upcoming trials of the former officers involved in the death of George Floyd have raised the potential of civil unrest in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and nearby communities," Walz said in the release.

Riots erupted in cities across the United States after Floyd died in police custody on May 25. Floyd was taken to a hospital after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for eight minutes despite pleas he could not breathe and died shortly thereafter.

Chauvin's trial is due to start on March 8, while the trials of the three other former police officers who were on patrol with Chauvin are scheduled to take place in August.