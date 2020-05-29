UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minnesota Activates National Guard To Protect Protesters, Businesses - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:30 AM

Minnesota Activates National Guard to Protect Protesters, Businesses - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in a statement said he is sending National Guardsmen to the city of Minneapolis to help maintain the peace in the wake of violence that erupted over the recent death of George Floyd, an African American resident who died while in police custody.

"I am answering our local leaders' request for Minnesota National Guard assistance to protect peaceful demonstrators, neighbors, and small businesses in Minnesota," Walz said via Twitter on Thursday.

Walz said it is time to rebuild the state's judicial system, including the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

Protests and later on riots broke out after a video of Monday's arrest of Floyd went viral. The footage shows a white police officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for several minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive.

Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Videos across social media have surfaced since Tuesday showing people breaking windows of police vehicles, looting stores and burning buildings. Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters on Thursday that there were 16 structural fires reported Wednesday night.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the four police officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been fired and called for the officer that pressed on Floyd's neck to be placed in custody.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump ordered the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate the incident, adding that justice will be served. In addition, US Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray gave Trump a full report earlier on Thursday about the incident that led to Floyd's death.

Related Topics

Fire Riots Police Governor Social Media Twitter Vehicles Trump Died George Minneapolis FBI

Recent Stories

Italian league set to resume play in June

2 hours ago

Kuwait imposes lockdown on coronavirus-hit areas

3 hours ago

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

5 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

5 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.