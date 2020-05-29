Minnesota Activates National Guard to Protect Protesters, Businesses - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in a statement said he is sending National Guardsmen to the city of Minneapolis to help maintain the peace in the wake of violence that erupted over the recent death of George Floyd, an African American resident who died while in police custody.

"I am answering our local leaders' request for Minnesota National Guard assistance to protect peaceful demonstrators, neighbors, and small businesses in Minnesota," Walz said via Twitter on Thursday.

Walz said it is time to rebuild the state's judicial system, including the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

Protests and later on riots broke out after a video of Monday's arrest of Floyd went viral. The footage shows a white police officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for several minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive.

Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Videos across social media have surfaced since Tuesday showing people breaking windows of police vehicles, looting stores and burning buildings. Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters on Thursday that there were 16 structural fires reported Wednesday night.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the four police officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been fired and called for the officer that pressed on Floyd's neck to be placed in custody.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump ordered the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate the incident, adding that justice will be served. In addition, US Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray gave Trump a full report earlier on Thursday about the incident that led to Floyd's death.