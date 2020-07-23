Minnesota Adopts Police Reform Bill, Bans Use of Choke Holds - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Thursday signed the Minnesota Police Accountability Act that includes a ban on the use of choke holds and neck restraints by law enforcement offices.

"This bipartisan piece of legislation moves us towards a critical step of criminal justice reform," Walz said. "These critical reforms are long overdue, they are meant to strengthen transparency and community oversight. They do some things that I think many thought were already the law: it bans choke holds and 'warrior' training and expand de-escalation training for our officers."

The bill establishes an independent division in the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate police killings or accusations of sexual misconduct. The bill also takes steps to give regular citizens a role in shaping police policy.

The bill also requires that the state's police licensing board write new policies that require police officers to intervene if they see improper use of force being conducted by colleagues.

The push for police reform was prompted with the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25. A video of the arrest shows white police officer pressing on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the arrestee was handcuffed and repeatedly said he could not breathe. An independent autopsy concluded that Floyd died of asphyxia due to sustained pressure to his neck and back.

Floyd's death caused protests against police brutality throughout the United States as well as in numerous countries around the world. However, many protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.