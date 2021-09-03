UrduPoint.com

Minnesota AG Adds First-Degree Manslaughter Charge Against Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added a first-degree manslaughter charge to the complaint against former police officer Kimberly Potter who shot and killed Daunte Wright in April, Ellison's office said on Thursday.

"Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today filed an amended complaint in the case of State v. Kimberly Potter. The amended complaint adds an additional charge of manslaughter in the first degree, while retaining the original charge of manslaughter in the second degree," Ellison's office said in a statement.

The complaint alleges that Potter committed manslaughter in the first degree when she fatally shot and killed Wright, a 20-year old black man, while recklessly handling a firearm that she mistook for a taser during a traffic stop.

After conducting a review of the case, Ellison determined that an upgraded first-degree manslaughter charge is warranted in addition to the initial second-degree manslaughter charge Potter faces.

