Minnesota AG to Prosecute Case Against Officer Charged in Death of Daunte Wright

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The former Brooklyn Center police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year old Black man, will have her case prosecuted, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Friday.

"Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has accepted a request to lead the prosecution against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is currently charged with second-degree manslaughter in the April 11, 2021 Brooklyn Center death of Daunte Wright," Ellison's office said in a statement.

Wright was shot dead by Potter, who allegedly mistook a handgun for a taser during a traffic stop. The shooting further escalated tensions already high amid the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd which was underway nearby at the time.

Ellison, who referred to Wright's death as a tragedy, promised to prosecute the case responsibly and consistently with the law, adding that he will be guided by the values of accountability and transparency.