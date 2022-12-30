UrduPoint.com

Minnesota Attorney General Charges Ex-Policeman For Beating George Floyd Murder Protester

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Minnesota Attorney General Charges Ex-Policeman for Beating George Floyd Murder Protester

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The Office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a press release that it has charged a former Minneapolis police officer for beating a man involved in protests following the murder of George Floyd.

"The office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today charged Justin Stetson with one count of assault in the third degree... for the May 30, 2020 beating of Jaleel Stallings in Minneapolis. Stetson was a Minneapolis police officer at the time," the press release said on Thursday.

Stetson, 34, was among a group of officers enforcing a city-wide curfew in Minneapolis when his group spotted four people, including Stallings, in a parking lot, and shot rubber bullets at the group, the release said.

One of the bullets hit Stallings in the chest and he then fired three live rounds at the officers' unmarked van without hurting anyone, the release said.

Stallings was acquitted in September 2021 of a second-degree attempted murder charge related to the shooting, the release said.

When the officers rushed the civilians, Stallings said he only then realized they were police and dropped his gun, the release also said. As he was laying on the ground, Stetson kicked him in the head and face several times and slammed his head into the pavement until a sergeant ordered him to stop, the release added.

If convicted, Stetson faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, according to the release.

