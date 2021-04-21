UrduPoint.com
Minnesota Attorney General Says Guilty Verdict In Chauvin Case 'Not Justice'

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:20 AM

Minnesota Attorney General Says Guilty Verdict in Chauvin Case 'Not Justice'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Finding Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd is not true justice, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said after the verdict.

"That long, hard, painstaking work has culminated today. I would not call today's verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration.

But it is accountability, which is the first step towards justice, and now the cause of justice is in your hands. And when I say your hands, I mean the hands of the people of the United States," Ellison said.

The jury issued a guilty verdict on all counts - second and third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Officials around the United States have said they are bracing for potential disturbances, including violent civil unrest.

