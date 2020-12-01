UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minnesota Authorizes Disputed Oil Pipeline Replacement Project - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:30 AM

Minnesota Authorizes Disputed Oil Pipeline Replacement Project - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Regulators from the US state of Minnesota have given a Canadian energy giant the go-ahead to proceed with a pipeline replacement project, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said in a statement.

"On November 30, 2020, the MPCA approved the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) and issued coverage under the Construction Stormwater General Permit for the Line 3 replacement project," the statement said on Monday.

The application by Canadian energy giant was submitted on October 19 and was given approval by the US Army Corps of Engineers on November 23, the statement said.

The pipeline has been opposed by local indigenous communities, who, in addition environmental concerns, cite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as a threat to their communities.

The White Earth Reservation spokesperson Gary Padrta told Sputnik that his group, who have been among those vehemently opposing the pipeline, are looking into the details of the approval.

The section of pipeline in questions is part of a cross-continental pipeline system that is a critical part of the Canadian energy industry, as it carries oil from Western Canada to refineries in Ontario and the United States.

Two weeks earlier, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that her government is moving forward with a plan to shut down Enbridge's Line 5 pipelines through the Straits of Mackinac, citing the threat of oil spills that may devastate the environment and economy.

Despite outlining an ambitious climate change agenda, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has largely backed Canadian energy projects with Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan's Press-Secretary Ian Cameron telling Sputnik that Ottawa supports Enbridge's Line 5 and Trudeau himself, reportedly, lobbying projected President-elect Joe Biden to continue with the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Governor Canada Oil Ottawa Ontario Gary United States Justin Trudeau May October November 2020 From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commercial Bank of Dubai Recognized with &quot;Bes ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontli ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

3 hours ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.