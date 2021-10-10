UrduPoint.com

Minnesota Bar Shooting Leaves Woman Dead, 14 Others Hurt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

Minnesota Bar Shooting Leaves Woman Dead, 14 Others Hurt

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) A shootout at a busy bar in the US city of Saint Paul in Minnesota killed a young woman and left 14 others wounded on Sunday morning, the authorities said.

Police were responding to multiple calls for help from a bar on the 200 block of West Seventh Street. They arrived to find a "chaotic scene" with 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A woman was pronounced dead without being hospitalized.

"A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead, 14 other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment ” all are expected to survive," a statement read.

Five investigators with the Saint Paul Police Department's homicide unit are working with patrol officers and forensics experts to determine the motive. Preliminary information shows that there were several shooters. No arrests have been made.

Related Topics

Dead Police Young Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al ..

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal ..

53 minutes ago
 WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade coope ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with Malta&#039;s Ambas ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Ce ..

Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Certificate as friendly entity f ..

2 hours ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammadâ€™s ..

3 hours ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.