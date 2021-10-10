Minnesota Bar Shooting Leaves Woman Dead, 14 Others Hurt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) A shootout at a busy bar in the US city of Saint Paul in Minnesota killed a young woman and left 14 others wounded on Sunday morning, the authorities said.

Police were responding to multiple calls for help from a bar on the 200 block of West Seventh Street. They arrived to find a "chaotic scene" with 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A woman was pronounced dead without being hospitalized.

"A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead, 14 other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment ” all are expected to survive," a statement read.

Five investigators with the Saint Paul Police Department's homicide unit are working with patrol officers and forensics experts to determine the motive. Preliminary information shows that there were several shooters. No arrests have been made.