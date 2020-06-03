(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department in light of the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after being arrested and an officer pinned his neck for about eight minutes, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is filing a commissioners charge of discrimination to launch a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department," Walz told reporters.