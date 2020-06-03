UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minnesota Files Civil Rights Charge Against Minneapolis Police Dept. Over Floyd's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Minnesota Files Civil Rights Charge Against Minneapolis Police Dept. Over Floyd's Death

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department in light of the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after being arrested and an officer pinned his neck for about eight minutes, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is filing a commissioners charge of discrimination to launch a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department," Walz told reporters.

Related Topics

Police Governor Died George Minneapolis

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

57 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

2 hours ago

Humphreys leaving Gloucester after Ackermann exit

7 minutes ago

Senator Moula Bux Chandio, wife, son test positive ..

7 minutes ago

Explosion at Kabul Mosque Kills Prominent Cleric, ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.