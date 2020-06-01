UrduPoint.com
Minnesota Governor Extends Curfew By Day After Fifth Night Of Violence

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The governor of the US state of Minnesota has extended until Monday the curfew that was imposed Friday in response to violent protests in Minneapolis and its twin city, St. Paul.

"We have reason to believe that bad actors continue to infiltrate the rightful protests of George Floyd's murder, which is why we are extending the curfew by one day," Tim Walz tweeted.

The curfew will be in place from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Clashes in Minneapolis and other US cities were parked by the death in custody of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Anti-racism rallies quickly turned violent, with looting, arson and vandalism continued for five straight nights.

Gov. Walz on Saturday activated the full state National Guard for the first time in decades. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged other state governors to use the National Guard to control what he claimed were "Radical Left Anarchists" before it was too late.

