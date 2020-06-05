Minnesota Governor Says All Protesters Should Be Tested for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said that all participants of the massive protests against racism and police violence should be tested for COVID-19.

"Anyone who demonstrated should receive a test for COVID-19. If you think you've been exposed, get a test 5 days after the event. If that test turns up negative, get tested again 14 days after the event," Walz wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

He also called on people with coronavirus symptoms to get tested immediately.

The city of Minneapolis in Minnesota turned into an epicenter of violent protests and riots last week following the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody.

A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.