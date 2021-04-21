UrduPoint.com
Minnesota Governor Says 'Too Many Black People' Loosing Lives At Hands Of Law Enforcement

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Minnesota Governor Says 'Too Many Black People' Loosing Lives at Hands of Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz said that too many Black people are losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement, after the officer responsible for George Floyd's death was convicted of murder.

"Too many Black people have lost - and continue to lose - their lives at the hands of law enforcement in our state," Walz said in a statement on Twitter.

The governor also added that the conviction of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin responsible for George Floyd's death is "an important step forward for justice," but this is just the first step.

"Our communities of colour cannot go on like this. Our police officers cannot go on like this .

Our state cannot go on like this. And the only way it will change is through systematic reform," Walz said.

Walz gave his condolences to Floyd's family and added that the United States "must tackle racial inequalities in every corner of society".

A jury in Minneapolis on Tuesday found Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering 46-year-old African American George Floyd in May 2020. Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes in a video that went viral and sparked worldwide protests. Chauvin was sentenced to 40 years of prison on all three charges ” second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

