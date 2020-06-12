UrduPoint.com
Minnesota Governor Waltz Endorses Sweeping Police Reform Priorities - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a statement that he has endorsed a package of priorities for a sweeping police reform at a special legislative session set to kick off on Friday.

"Minnesotans are demanding real change," the statement on Thursday. "We stand united with House and Senate leaders and the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, ready to get to work during the upcoming special session. I stand with the legislators who have coordinated a powerful set of reforms to make meaningful changes to our law enforcement system in Minnesota."

The list of police reform proposals includes defining use of force protocols, new forms of police oversight and implementing new police officer training systems, while prohibiting outdated models.

State legislators will also examine alternatives to policing, a movement that has gained traction in recent weeks with activists calling for the defunding of US police departments and redirecting funds to other areas, including community outreach and education.

The push for police reform was prompted with the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. A video of the arrest shows white police officer pressing on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the arrestee was handcuffed and repeatedly said he could not breathe. An independent autopsy concluded that Floyd died of asphyxia due to sustained pressure to his neck and back.

Floyd's death caused protests against police brutality throughout the United States as well as in numerous countries around the world. However, many protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

