Minnesota Judge Finds Aggravating Factors In Floyd's Death - Ruling

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Minnesota judge Peter Cahill announced on Wednesday that he found aggravating circumstances that may invite a harsher penalty for former police officer Derek Chauvin, previously found guilty of murdering Black American George Floyd.

"The Court, acting as the trier of fact with regard to sentencing facts, finds that the following facts supporting an aggravated durational departure have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt," Cahill wrote in his ruling.

According to the judge, Chauvin abused a position of trust and authority, treated Floyd with particular cruelty, and committed the crime as a group with the active participation of at least three other persons.

The victim was particularly vulnerable and children were present during the commission of the offense, Cahill wrote.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the ground by pressing the knee against the African American's neck during an arrest attempt. The sentencing is expected on June 25.

More Stories From World

