Minnesota National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes During Maintenance Flight - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:30 AM

Minnesota National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes During Maintenance Flight - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A Minnesota National Guard helicopter crashed near the city of Kimball during a maintenance test flight, media reported.

Three members of the Minnesota National Guard were on board the helicopter during the test flight, the crash of which was reported by local CBS affiliate on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Minnesota National Guard reported that a Black Hawk helicopter went missing during a maintenance test flight.

The Minnesota National Guard and local emergency services responded to the location of the downed aircraft.

