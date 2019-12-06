Minnesota National Guard Says 3 US Servicemen Killed in Helicopter Crash

Three servicemen of the Minnesota National Guard were killed in a helicopter crash near the US city of St. Cloud, the Minnesota National Guard said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Three servicemen of the Minnesota National Guard were killed in a helicopter crash near the US city of St. Cloud, the Minnesota National Guard said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Minnesota National Guard said that a Black Hawk helicopter went missing during a maintenance test flight. Three members of the National Guard were on board the rotorcraft.

"Three soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard were killed today when a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Minnesota National Guard's Army Aviation Safety Facility in St.

Cloud went down southwest of St. Cloud, Minnesota," the National Guard said on Twitter.

Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the adjutant general of all National Guard reserves throughout the state, stressed that the National Guard members were devastated by the soldiers' deaths.

"Our priority right now is ensuring that our families are taken care of," Jensen added.

An investigation into the tragic incident has been launched.