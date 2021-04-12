UrduPoint.com
Minnesota Officer Accidentally Discharged Gun In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man - Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Minnesota Officer Accidentally Discharged Gun in Fatal Shooting of Black Man - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The law enforcement officer who shot dead a Black man in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, accidentally drew and discharged a handgun instead of a taser, police chief Tim Gannon told reporters on Monday.

"As I watched the [bodycam] video and listened to the officer's commands it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy the taser but instead shot Mr. [Duante] Wright with a single bullet," Gannon said during a briefing. "This appears to me... that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of Mr.Wright."

According to the Brooklyn Center police, the incident took place on Sunday when officers stopped a vehicle over an alleged traffic violation. The fatal shooting of Wright during an attempt to restrain him sparked nightly clashes between hundreds of protesters and police officers, forcing the authorities to deploy National Guard units and impose a curfew in the city adjacent to Minneapolis.

"The officer drew her handgun instead of her taser. For informational purposes we train with our handguns on our dominant side and a taser on our weak side. So if you are right-handed, you carry your firearm on [your] right side and you carry your taser on the left. This is done purposefully and it is trained," Gannon said.

The incident came in the midst of the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, charged with the murder of George Floyd in the state's major city of Minneapolis last May. Chauvin is the officer who put his knee on Floyd's neck during the arrest of the 46-year-old Black man.

