Minnesota Officer Faces Manslaughter Charge in Fatal Shooting of Black Man - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Minnesota police officer Kim Potter will face a second-degree manslaughter charge for allegedly killing 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wrightduring a traffic stop, CNBC news reported on Wednesday citing Washington County Attorney Pete Orput.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of ten years and a $20,000 fine, the report said.