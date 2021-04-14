UrduPoint.com
Minnesota Officer Faces Manslaughter Charge In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man - Reports

Wed 14th April 2021 | 10:11 PM

Minnesota police officer Kim Potter will face a second-degree manslaughter charge for allegedly killing 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wrightduring a traffic stop, CNBC News reported on Wednesday citing Washington County Attorney Pete Orput

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Minnesota police officer Kim Potter will face a second-degree manslaughter charge for allegedly killing 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wrightduring a traffic stop, CNBC news reported on Wednesday citing Washington County Attorney Pete Orput.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of ten years and a $20,000 fine, the report said.

More Stories From World

