Minnesota Police Release Body Camera Footage Of Shooting Of Black Man By Police Officer

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:14 AM

Minnesota Police Release Body Camera Footage of Shooting of Black Man by Police Officer

The Brooklyn Center Police Department in the state of Minnesota has released the body camera footage of an officer allegedly shooting and killing 20-year old Black man, Daunte Wright, during a recent traffic stop, Police Chief Tim Gannon said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Brooklyn Center Police Department in the state of Minnesota has released the body camera footage of an officer allegedly shooting and killing 20-year old Black man, Daunte Wright, during a recent traffic stop, Police Chief Tim Gannon said on Monday.

"Today, I will be releasing the body-worn footage worn by the officer involved in the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon," Gannon said during a press conference.

The Brooklyn Center police officer involved in the fatal shooting has been placed on administrative leave. The police chief said the shooting was an "accidental discharge" that resulted in Wright's death.

More Stories From World

