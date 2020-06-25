UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minnesota Sues Exxon Mobil Over Climate Change - State Attorney General's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Minnesota Sues Exxon Mobil Over Climate Change - State Attorney General's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020)   Oil giant Exxon Mobil, the American Petroleum Institute and three Koch Industries firms are being sued by the US state of Minnesota for alleged fraud on climate change actions related to oil drilling, the attorney-general's office in the state announced on Wednesday.

"Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit this morning in Ramsey County  on behalf of the State and its residents to stop deceptive practices related to climate change and to hold ExxonMobil Corp., the American Petroleum Institute, and three Koch Industries entities accountable for perpetuating fraud against Minnesotans," read the statement.

The lawsuit alleged that the defendants carried out a "multi-pronged campaign of deception" over 30 years.

Exxon Mobil and Koch earned hundreds of billions of Dollars in profits, the lawsuit said, while Minnesota shouldered the costs and consequences of unmitigated climate change.

With the action, "Minnesota joins (a) growing list of states and local governments holding (the) fossil-fuel industry accountable for decades-long campaign of deception", the statement said.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, restitution and corrective public education campaign from the defendants over alleged violations such as consumer fraud, deceptive trade practices, misrepresentation and failure to warn, the statement added.

From: Barani Krishnan - barani.krishnan@gmail.com

Subject: ExxonMobil, American Petroleum Industry and Koch Face Climate Suit From US Minnesota State

Related Topics

Education Oil From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

46 minutes ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

3 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.