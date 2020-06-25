(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Oil giant Exxon Mobil, the American Petroleum Institute and three Koch Industries firms are being sued by the US state of Minnesota for alleged fraud on climate change actions related to oil drilling, the attorney-general's office in the state announced on Wednesday.

"Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit this morning in Ramsey County on behalf of the State and its residents to stop deceptive practices related to climate change and to hold ExxonMobil Corp., the American Petroleum Institute, and three Koch Industries entities accountable for perpetuating fraud against Minnesotans," read the statement.

The lawsuit alleged that the defendants carried out a "multi-pronged campaign of deception" over 30 years.

Exxon Mobil and Koch earned hundreds of billions of Dollars in profits, the lawsuit said, while Minnesota shouldered the costs and consequences of unmitigated climate change.

With the action, "Minnesota joins (a) growing list of states and local governments holding (the) fossil-fuel industry accountable for decades-long campaign of deception", the statement said.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, restitution and corrective public education campaign from the defendants over alleged violations such as consumer fraud, deceptive trade practices, misrepresentation and failure to warn, the statement added.

