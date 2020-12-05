UrduPoint.com
Minnesota Supreme Court Rejects Republican Bid To Delay Certification Of Election Results

Sat 05th December 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The Minnesota Supreme Court has rejected a Republican lawsuit seeking to delay the certification of election results in the state, a court filing revealed.

"IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the petition filed on November 24, 2020, be and the same is, dismissed," the court document said on Friday.

The Republican lawsuit sought a recount before results were officially certified.

Trump campaign lawyers, after scores of lawsuits alleging irregularities, have failed to block official vote certification in key battleground states won by president-elect Joe Biden.

Trump and his allies have filed more than 50 election-related lawsuits, with more than 30 rejected or dropped and 12 on hold, according to an AP tally. The Democracy Docket legal advocacy group said the Trump campaign and its allies as of Friday have won only 1 of 44 court decisions.

Every major US media outlet projected Biden to be the winner of the presidential election more than three weeks ago. The head of every major government election security agency said the 2020 vote was the safest in US history.

