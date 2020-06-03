UrduPoint.com
Minnesota To Boost Charges Against Policeman In Floyd's Death, Charge 3 Others - Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Minnesota attorney general is expected to announce he is elevating charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder and will also bring charges against three other policemen involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd, Senator Amy Klobuchar said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd's murder and also charging other 3 officers," the Minnesota senator said via Twitter.

