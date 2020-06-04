(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Minnesota attorney general is expected to announce he is elevating charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder and will also bring charges against three other policemen involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd, Senator Amy Klobuchar said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd's murder and also charging other 3 officers," the Minnesota senator said via Twitter.

The Star Tribune newspaper in Minnesota reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that the three other former policemen on the scene - Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane - will be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

The report said evidence revealed that Thao watched as Chauvin continued to press his knee on Floyd's neck, Kueng helped pin Floyd to the ground, and Lane pointed a gun at Floyd before he was handcuffed.

Chauvin was initially taken into custody on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt for several minutes on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, who later died. In an official medical report, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the US state of Minnesota ruled Floyd's death a homicide.