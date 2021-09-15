Minnesota Top Court Overturns Murder Verdict on Cop Killer of Australian Lady - Ruling

(@FahadShabbir)

The Minnesota Supreme Court has overthrown the third degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Mohamed Noor who shot dead an Australian woman four years ago, a ruling stated on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Minnesota Supreme Court has overthrown the third degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Mohamed Noor who shot dead an Australian woman four years ago, a ruling stated on Wednesday.

"The only reasonable inference that can be drawn from the circumstances proved is that appellant's conduct was directed with particularity at the person who was killed, and the evidence is therefore insufficient to sustain his conviction under Minnesota Statute Number 609.

195(a), for depraved-mind murder," Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said.

The Minnesota top court ordered Noor to be re-sentenced on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond telephoned the police on the night of July 15, 2017, after hearing a woman screaming but as she approached a police car, Noor, who was still sitting in the passenger seat, shot her dead.

A jury found him innocent of second-degree murder, but convicted him of third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter.