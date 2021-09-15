UrduPoint.com

Minnesota Top Court Overturns Murder Verdict On Cop Killer Of Australian Lady - Ruling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 10:06 PM

Minnesota Top Court Overturns Murder Verdict on Cop Killer of Australian Lady - Ruling

The Minnesota Supreme Court has overthrown the third degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Mohamed Noor who shot dead an Australian woman four years ago, a ruling stated on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Minnesota Supreme Court has overthrown the third degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Mohamed Noor who shot dead an Australian woman four years ago, a ruling stated on Wednesday.

"The only reasonable inference that can be drawn from the circumstances proved is that appellant's conduct was directed with particularity at the person who was killed, and the evidence is therefore insufficient to sustain his conviction under Minnesota Statute Number 609.

195(a), for depraved-mind murder," Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said.

The Minnesota top court ordered Noor to be re-sentenced on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond telephoned the police on the night of July 15, 2017, after hearing a woman screaming but as she approached a police car, Noor, who was still sitting in the passenger seat, shot her dead.

A jury found him innocent of second-degree murder, but convicted him of third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Murder Chief Justice Supreme Court Police Car Minneapolis July Women 2017 From Top Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Racing Club announces new races for 2022 Dub ..

Dubai Racing Club announces new races for 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival

55 minutes ago
 Alliance for the Future of Digital Learning welcom ..

Alliance for the Future of Digital Learning welcomes new members

55 minutes ago
 ENOC pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers visitors i ..

ENOC pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers visitors inspiring insights about energy

55 minutes ago
 Robust R&amp;D ecosystem building block of economi ..

Robust R&amp;D ecosystem building block of economic development: Sarah Al Amiri

55 minutes ago
 New Pfizer Data Shows Vaccine Needs Booster Shot A ..

New Pfizer Data Shows Vaccine Needs Booster Shot After 6 Months to Stay Robust - ..

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Embassy of Indonesia discuss bo ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Embassy of Indonesia discuss boosting cooperation

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.