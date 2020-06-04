UrduPoint.com
Minnesota Upgrades Charges Against Policeman In Floyd's Death, Charges 3 Others- Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A Minnesota court has upgraded the charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder and brought charges against three other former policemen involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd last week, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

The documents show that Chauvin has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder while still facing charges of third-degree murder.

The other three former officers have been charged for aiding and abetting second-degree murder, according to the court documents.

