Minor Clashes Occur in Athens in Aftermath of Anti-Racist Demonstration - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Athens police and protesters have clashed on Friday after a rally in solidarity with George Floyd demonstrators got heated in the Greek capital, media reported on Friday.

According to the Skai tv channel, protesters were seen throwing stones and firecrackers at law enforcement officers, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades. Two people were detained.

Similar small-scale riots happened also on Wednesday in front of the United States Embassy in Greece.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died last week in the US city of Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Floyd's death has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice. Mass protests have taken place in the US, Greece, United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.