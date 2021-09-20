UrduPoint.com

Minor Problems Did Not Affect Russia's Parliamentary Elections - CSTO Observers

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:55 PM

Minor problems related to equipment operation and polling stations work did not affect Russia's parliamentary elections and the expression of will by Russian citizens, the international observer mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly said on Monday

"Noting the high professional level of preparations for the elections, international observers detected minor problems with equipment operation and polling stations work, which could not affect the voting process and the expression of will," the document, released by the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, read.

According to international observers, "all political parties, representatives of the Central Election Commission and St. Petersburg's city election commission, as well as public observer teams, detected unprecedented information pressure on the electoral process, which was manifested in messages calling for election non-recognition well ahead of its start, and fake information about ballot-box stuffing."

"In particular, a number of foreign media outlets reported that there was no video surveillance. However, all the polling places that the observers visited were fully equipped with video surveillance systems," the observers said.

