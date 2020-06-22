Minority Jail Guards File Charges Saying They Were Not Allowed Near Chauvin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Eight minority Ramsey County correctional officers have filed discrimination charges with the Department of Human Rights, claiming that they were barred from having contact with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, local media report.

"Out of care and concern, and without the comfort of time, I made a decision to limit exposure to employees of color to a murder suspect who could potentially aggravate those feelings," jail Superintendent Steve Lydon said in a statement provided by the Sheriff's Office to the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper.

According to The Star Tribune, eight individual complaints against Ramsey County were filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Friday.

The newspaper reported on Sunday that the correctional officers who filed charges were ordered to a separate floor when Chauvin arrived at the county jail.

Chauvin was held at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center for two days before he was transferred to Hennepin County Jail on May 31. After that, he was transferred again, to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights.

On June 1, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's report ruled the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, a homicide. Floyd died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes, ignoring his cries of "I can't breathe."

A total of four police officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been fired. Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter but had his murder charge upgraded to second-degree murder, while the other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.